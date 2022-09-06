3 Injured in Drive-by Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

Two men and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northwest 64th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Investigators said the three were standing outside of an apartment complex when a burgundy F-150 Super Duty truck drove by and someone inside opened fire before driving away.

One of the men was shot in the arms, the other was shot in the back, and the woman was struck in the legs, police said.

"A lot of gun violence over there," said Clint Jackson, who lives in the area. “That ain’t the first time, it’s always happening over there.”

They were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.