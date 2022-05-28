3 Injured in Fort Lauderdale Stabbing: Police

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 1270 SW 28th Way at approximately 6:19 a.m, according to officials.

According to original reports from FLPD, there were three victims wounded in a stabbing.

At the scene, FLPD and FLFR were only able to make contact with two of the reported three victims, who were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

FLPD was advised that the third victim did not want to be treated or to prosecute.

Authorities located the suspect nearby who was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.