3 Injured in North Miami Shooting

Police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday night in North Miami.

Officers responded at around 7:45 p.m. to the 500 block of NE 132nd Street to calls of shots fired and discovered casings everywhere and two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. A third victim took themselves to another facility seeking medical care, police said.

Further details were unavailable. Detectives are investigating whether a crashed vehicle near the scene was connected to the shooting.

