3 Injured in Shooting of Outside of Lauderhill Store

An altercation outside of a Lauderhill store resulted in three people being injured by gunfire

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Lauderhill that left three people injured early Sunday morning.

A call that came in at approximately 3 a.m. reported shots being fired outside of a Lauderhill store.

A man who was urinating in the back of the store ran into another person, and the two began arguing.

The man who was urinating left and came back, which is when the gunshots began.

Police are still unsure about who started the shooting.

Two people not involved in the altercation were injured but transported themselves to the nearest fire station.

According to police, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

