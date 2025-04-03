3 juveniles arrested for sending threatening texts: Pembroke Pines Police

Three juveniles have been arrested for sending threatening text messages to two other juveniles, Pembroke Pines Police said.

The three juvenile males, who are from Coconut Creek, West Palm Beach and Lake Worth, were arrested on charges of written threats to kill, police said Wednesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The investigation began Sunday after police said they were alerted to the text message exchange in which the suspects made threats and shared an image of a gun, police said.

The texts were initially related to a romantic relationship that involved one of the victims and one of the suspects, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One of the victims contacted police, who launched the investigation. The three suspects later surrendered to police.

Police said the victims attend Franklin Academy in Pembroke Pines, but said no threats were made toward the campus during any of the text exchanges.

"PARENTS, please speak to your children about the seriousness of making threats towards others," the police department said in a statement. "Even if a joke, written threats can result in a felony charge and a criminal record."