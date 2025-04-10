Car crashes

3 juveniles flee Miami hit-and-run, infant taken to hospital as precaution: Police

It happened at Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.

Three juveniles fled a hit-and-run crash in Miami on Thursday morning, according to police.

There were no serious injuries, but an infant in the victim's vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

The three minors ditched the car and ran away on foot, police said.

Video shows a white car with a smashed hood and open doors in the roadway as officers investigate. It was not immediately clear if that car was the suspect or victim's vehicle.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

