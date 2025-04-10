3 juveniles flee Miami hit-and-run, infant taken to hospital as precaution: Police

Three juveniles fled a hit-and-run crash in Miami on Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened at Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.

There were no serious injuries, but an infant in the victim's vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

The three minors ditched the car and ran away on foot, police said.

Video shows a white car with a smashed hood and open doors in the roadway as officers investigate. It was not immediately clear if that car was the suspect or victim's vehicle.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.