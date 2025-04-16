3 Key West officials indicted for tampering with communications

Three City of Key West officials were indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury after being accused of tampering with evidence.

City Attorney Ronald Ramsingh, Code Compliance Director James Young, and Building Department Director Rajindhar Ramsingh are facing charges of tampering with physical evidence.

The indictments come after a monthslong investigation by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office and the FBI after the three were facing allegations of tampering with text messages that were sent and received in June 2024.

Ramsingh is facing three felony charges of tampering with physical evidence, illegal interception of a communication, and disclosure of an illegally intercepted communication.

According to the grand jury, Ramsingh allegedly knowingly altered or kept electronic messages between June 1- June 28 and also unlawfully intercepted a Zoom video interview on May 1 and disclosed its content without proper authorization.

Young and Rajindhar are also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

“These are deeply troubling allegations involving multiple public officials in positions of trust and authority,” said State Attorney Dennis Ward. “Our justice system relies on transparency and accountability. When public servants interfere with investigations or misuse their access, they betray the very community they are sworn to serve.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and to our dedicated team of State Attorney Investigators, who worked side by side for countless hours to build these cases. I also want to personally recognize Major Crimes Assistant State Attorney Colleen Dunne, whose outstanding legal skill, diligence, and integrity were essential in preparing these indictments and leading this prosecution effort.”

If the men are convicted, they face up to five years in prison for each count and could be potentially disbarred or removed from public office.