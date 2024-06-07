Child among 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Chase Bank drive-thru: Police

Three people, including a child, are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide shooting outside a bank in southwest Miami-Dade Friday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the drive-thru of a Chase Bank in the area of Bird Road and 152nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Luis Sierra said a woman in a minivan with a child inside pulled up to the bank's ATM and was in line when a man in an SUV pulled up next to her and opened fire.

The man then fatally shot himself, Sierra said.

"It appears to be that he opened fire on the minivan and then opened fire on himself," Sierra said.

The body of the child, whose age is unknown, was found in the car seat, police said.

Footage from the scene showed a silver BMW SUV parked outside the bank and closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

The names of the deceased were not immediately provided.

Sierra said homicide detectives were working to determine the relationship between the three people.

"We don't know familial ties yet, homicide is on scene, they are investigating," Sierra said.

Miami-Dade County police have investigated two suspected murder-suicide shootings in the previous week.

On Thursday, a shooting in Coral Gables left a man and woman dead and the woman's son hospitalized. On Sunday, June 2, a man shot and killed his elderly parents and partner before turning the gun on himself in at a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This is a developing story, Check back with NBC6 for updates.