2 MDPD officers injured, gunman dead after shootout at SW Miami-Dade home

Two Miami-Dade Police officers were rushed to the hospital after they were shot during an investigation at a home in SW Miami-Dade late Wednesday night, officials said.

According to investigators, at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, South District uniform patrol officers responded to a home in the 22000 block of SW 162nd Avenue to conduct an investigation.

As the officers approached the front door, they were confronted by a man armed with a shotgun, police said. The man shot at the officers and there was an exchange of gunfire.

One officer, a 35-year-old man, was struck in the arm and a second officer, 57, was struck in his arm and his face, officials said.

The officers were immediately transported to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South by fellow officers.

According to police, a third officer, a 40-year-old woman, was also transported for a medical evaluation.

"This type of violence toward my officers will not be tolerated," said MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels. "By the grace of God, they are alive today."

"We are so grateful that the officers involved in this unfortunate incident are alive," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "They are are doing what they do each and every day -- keeping our community safe. We owe them a great debt of gratitude."

Daniels told NBC6 she was able to speak with the officers and said they are in good spirits and are in stable condition.

"I'm thankful that they are here with us and they'll be able to go home and spend time with their family," Daniels said.

The alleged gunman was struck during the exchange of gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.