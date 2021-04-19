Jacksonville

3 Members of South Florida Family Die in Crash Near Jacksonville

Five other people, including three children, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Three members of a South Florida family died over the weekend in a crash near Jacksonville.

Veronica Reyes, Antonio Gomez and Maria Gomez, of Pompano Beach, were killed early Saturday morning in St. John's County, a family member said in a GoFundMe page for the family.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a pickup truck veered into the wrong lane and hit an oncoming vehicle on State Road 13 at Collier Road, First Coast News reported.

