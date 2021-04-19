3 Members of South Florida Family Die in Crash Near Jacksonville

Three members of a South Florida family died over the weekend in a crash near Jacksonville.

Veronica Reyes, Antonio Gomez and Maria Gomez, of Pompano Beach, were killed early Saturday morning in St. John's County, a family member said in a GoFundMe page for the family.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Five other people, including three children, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a pickup truck veered into the wrong lane and hit an oncoming vehicle on State Road 13 at Collier Road, First Coast News reported.