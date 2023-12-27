3 men hospitalized after apparent shooting in Miami following altercation

Miami Police are investigating after a shooting left three people injured early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at about 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of ​​Northwest 1st Avenue and 12th Street after reports of a shooting involving three people.

When units arrived at the scene, three men were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the men to Jackson Memorial Hospital, while Miami detectives reviewed surveillance video.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to police, the three men were apparently involved in an altercation, which ended with a confrontation between them.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.