Miami Gardens

3 Men Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami Gardens

Suspect detained after shooting at Stadium Hotel, officials said

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Three men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting at hotel in Miami Gardens Tuesday.

The shooting happened around noon at the Stadium Hotel at 21485 Northwest 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens Police officials said.

One man was in critical condition while the other two suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

A suspect was detained and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No nother information was immediately known.

Miami GardensMiami-Dade County
