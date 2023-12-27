3 men hospitalized after argument over ski masks led to shooting in Miami

Three men were hospitalized Wednesday after an argument over ski masks led to a shooting in Miami, officials said.

According to Miami Police, officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the area of ​​Northwest 1st Avenue and 12th Street after reports of a shooting involving three people.

Jesus Maria Falu, 32, of Miami, was arrested in connection with the incident and faces charges of attempted felony murder, shooting a deadly missile and criminal mischief, according to an arrest report.

One of the victims, who was shot in the leg, told police he and the other victim like wearing ski masks "just for fashion," according to the arrest report. The two were wearing masks while at a market when Falu began to argue with them for wearing them in front of his son.

At some point during the argument, Falu showed his firearm in his waistband and the two victims left the store in fear, police said. As they were walking away, Falu followed them and continued to argue. He allegedly took out his gun and pointed it at one of the victim's heads.

That victim took out his gun and fired at Falu several times, and Falu fired back, striking one in the chest and one in the leg, police said. Falu — who was also shot in the leg — then crawled under a truck, where police later detained him.

Falu and the two men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said. The victim who was shot in the chest was intubated.