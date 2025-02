Three men were hospitalized after shots rang out Tuesday night in Miami.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and 13th Street, Miami Police said.

Three male victims were found with apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center, police said.

What led up to the shooting was unknown.

Police did not specify the victims' conditions.