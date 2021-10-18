3 Men Including Man Who was Inside Home Hurt in Drive-By Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

Three men including a man who was inside his home were wounded in a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of 25th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 2 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers found two men who were outside had been shot, along with a man who was in his home at the time of the drive-by shooting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived and brought the three men to a local hospital, where they were in stable condition.

There was no information on any suspects. The shooting is being investigated.