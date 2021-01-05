3 Men Killed After Shooting Following Altercation on Miramar Road: Police

A deadly shooting on a busy Miramar roadway claimed the lives of three men late Monday night.

Miramar Police say the shooting took place just before 10 p.m. along the intersection of southbound State Road 7 near County Line Road, saying an altercation occurred between the men inside two different vehicles that ended with shots being fired.

Three men died as a result of the shooting, but police have not released their identities of the victims or said if anyone else was inside the vehicles at the time of the shooting.

Investigators remain at the scene and the roadway is expected to be closed for much of the morning rush hour. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

