3 men who shot at officers had attempted armed robbery moments before: Police

Police have identified the three men arrested after allegedly shooting at officers during a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

Authorities said Robert Lee Earl Scott, 20, Myron Sinclair, 23, and Devontay Drake Mayes, 20, had attempted an armed robbery "moments before they began shooting at FLPD officers."

They have all been charged with attempted robbery, attempted murder and fleeing and eluding. More charges are possible.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. when the officers were attempting to stop a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department From left to right: Robert Lee Earl Scott, 20; Devontay Drake Mayes, 20; and Myron Sinclair, 23

Multiple suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the officers, officials said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and the officers didn't return fire.

A brief pursuit ensued before the vehicle stopped in the 1600 block of Sunrise Boulevard, where officers took the three suspects into custody.

#FLPD #TrafficAlert Due to police activity, the westbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard are shutdown near the 1600 block. Northwest 9th Avenue can be used as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/IdW6OtpR0p — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) September 26, 2024

During the incident, there was a crash involving a police car and a civilian vehicle at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 9th Avenue.

As a result, two officers were taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution, officials said. They were expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.