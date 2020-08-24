Miami-Dade County

$3 Million in Stolen Ventilators Recovered in South Florida: FBI

The agency said the ventilators were being prepared for shipment to El Salvador when they were stolen around Aug. 8

By Associated Press

A ventilator and other hospital equipment is seen in an emergency field hospital to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Park on March 31, 2020
Misha Friedman/Getty Images

A $3 million shipment of ventilators that was stolen earlier this month was recovered in South Florida, the FBI said in a news release.

The agency said the ventilators were being prepared for shipment to El Salvador by the United States Agency for International Development when they were stolen sometime around Aug. 8.

The theft happened in southwest Miami-Dade County, the agency said.

The theft is being investigated by the Boynton Beach Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, Medley Police Department, City of Miami Gardens Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, USAID Office of the Inspector General, the FBI Miami’s Major Theft Task Force, and the FBI, the agency said.

No additional details were released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

