Southwest Miami-Dade

3 Minors Hospitalized as Police Investigate Shooting in Goulds Neighborhood

NBC 6

Three minors have been hospitalized after a shooting inside a Goulds neighborhood Sunday afternoon, law enforcement says.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting occurred at the 11300 block of southwest 216th Street. Police says three minors, ages 9, 14 and 17 were injured.

The 9-year-old child was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Both the 14-year-old and 17-year-old minors were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. All three children are in stable condition.

Local

coronavirus 54 mins ago

Miami Beach Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Decision 2020 Oct 23

Obama Campaigns for Biden at North Miami Drive-In Car Rally

Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC 6 on air or online for updates.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Miami-DadeMiami-Dade policeshootingGoulds
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us