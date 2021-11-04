3 Motorcycle Riders Killed in I-595 Crash Involving Broward Sheriff's Deputy

Authorities are investigating a crash on Interstate 595 in Broward County that left three motorcycle riders dead and involved a sheriff's office deputy.

The five-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of I-595 just east of Interstate 95.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a Yamaha motorcycle and Suzuki motorcycle collided with each other on the highway, knocking both bikes as well as the Suzuki rider and the Yamaha rider and his passenger to the ground.

After the initial collision, a Lexus car hit the Suzuki motorcycle, officials said.

Detectives believe the Suzuki rider was checking on the two people from the Yahama when he was struck by an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle being driven by a deputy who was heading home after working a shift at the airport.

The three people who were on the motorcycles were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Steven William Shearer, 25, of Fort Lauderdale; Cortney Taylor Walters, 28, also of Fort Lauderdale; and Edward Charles Benway III, 30, of Pompano Beach.

The deputy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic homicide investigators said that there was limited visibility at night and a lack of time or distance produced because all vehicles were traveling at or about 65 mph.

The crash is being investigated and under BSO policy an internal affairs investigation will also take place, officials said.