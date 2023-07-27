3 pedestrians struck, 1 hospitalized after hit-and-run in Miami Gardens

Three pedestrians were struck and one had to be airlifted to a local hospital after a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens Thursday morning.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue.

The driver had been exiting a parking lot when they struck the three pedestrians then fled the scene, police said.

Footage showed one of the pedestrians being airlifted from the scene. They were taken to a local hospital where their condition was unknown.

The other two pedestrians weren't seriously injured, police said. Their identities haven't been released.

Police haven't released a description of the vehicle involved but said they're investigating.

