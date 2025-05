Three people were detained after a teen was found shot near Miami's Little Havana neighborhood on Friday afternoon, police said.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to a shooting call around 2:30 p.m. near the 900 block of Northwest 2nd Street, not far from Henderson Park.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was shot in his bicep but was alert and conscious, police said.

Three people were detained nearby, and an investigation was ongoing, police said.

