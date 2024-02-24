3 people detained in connection with a robbery in West Little River

Three men are now detained after Miami Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that may have been involved in a previously reported robbery.

According to Miami Police, their tactical robbery unit was operating in Miami-Dade Police's jurisdiction and received assistance in the area of NW 23-24 Avenue between 101 and 103 streets around 6:50 PM on Friday evening.

While officials conducted the traffic stop, the suspect vehicle crashed into one of the detective's cars before the three suspects fled on foot, according to Miami PD.

The three suspects were detained shortly after and an investigation is under way, police say.