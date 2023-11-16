Miami

3 people displaced after home collapses in Miami sending debris flying into neighbor's roof

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people have been displaced after a home next door to them collapsed overnight and sent debris through the roof of their Miami home.

The home was located at 1790 NW 3rd Street in Miami.

Courtesy: Miami Fire Rescue

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, some animals were also displaced due to the collapse.

Courtesy: Miami Fire Rescue

First responders said the home was abandoned prior to the collapse and there were no injuries reported.

