3 people displaced after home collapses in Miami sending debris flying into neighbor's roof

Three people have been displaced after a home next door to them collapsed overnight and sent debris through the roof of their Miami home.

The home was located at 1790 NW 3rd Street in Miami.

Courtesy: Miami Fire Rescue

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, some animals were also displaced due to the collapse.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Courtesy: Miami Fire Rescue

First responders said the home was abandoned prior to the collapse and there were no injuries reported.