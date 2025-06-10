3 people, dog rescued from West Little River house fire: MDFR

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were rescued from a house fire in West Little River on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a home on Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue.

A total of three people and one dog were rescued, fire rescue said. Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital, but information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Video showed a group of firefighters on the roof, while to the right, a ceiling had been charred black and collapsed. At one point, smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.