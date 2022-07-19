3 People Found Dead Inside West Palm Beach Condo After ‘Domestic Dispute': Police

Police are investigating a weekend incident inside a West Palm Beach condo where three people were found dead in what police are calling a "domestic dispute."

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports officers were called to the Paradise Cove Condominiums just before 10 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 and said there was blood coming from the condo.

Inside, officers found two women and one man dead inside a bedroom. Police have not released the identities of the victims, but did say all three lived inside the condo.

"It's crazy and it's sad, it really is. I don't like to see anybody's life taken from them," said a resident named Nicole, who lives near the condo.

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry and there does not appear to be a threat to the community.