Three people were found shot to death in Pompano Beach Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check call near the 300 block of South Golf Boulevard at around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, no one would open the door, and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue forced entry.

Three people were found dead inside.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.