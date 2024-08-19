Tampa

3 hospitalized after shooting at Florida apartments prompts evacuation of nearby Publix: Sheriff

All three victims were taken to local hospitals, officials said. Their conditions are unknown

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex Sunday night led to the evacuation of a nearby Publix, authorities said.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at the Mariner Clay Apartments in Spring Hills when a car with five people inside came across the suspect, who began shooting at them.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Nienhuis said it’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

“I’m not sure what, if any exchange occurred, but that individual started shooting at the vehicle," Nienhuis said. "The vehicle, then of course, left the area at a high rate of speed and ended up [at the Mariner Commons Shopping Center]."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Three of the five people in the car were injured, the sheriff said. The car then drove off and ended up at the Publix in the Mariner Commons Shopping Center.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals, Nienhuis said. Their conditions are unknown.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the suspected shooter and two others who were allegedly with the suspect at the apartment complex were taken into custody.

Local

Miami Hurricanes 21 mins ago

Cristobal enters Year 3 of Miami Hurricanes rebuild, still seeking return to prominence

Miami Springs 21 mins ago

‘Bank juggers' arrested after breaking into man's car to steal cash, checks in Miami Springs: Police

The shooting originally came in as a possible active shooter, Nienhuis said, but he believes that was because some victims ran into the Publix to receive help.

Nienhuis confirmed the Publix was evacuated during the incident out of precaution.

This article tagged under:

Tampa
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us