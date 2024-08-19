3 hospitalized after shooting at Florida apartments prompts evacuation of nearby Publix: Sheriff

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex Sunday night led to the evacuation of a nearby Publix, authorities said.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at the Mariner Clay Apartments in Spring Hills when a car with five people inside came across the suspect, who began shooting at them.

Nienhuis said it’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

“I’m not sure what, if any exchange occurred, but that individual started shooting at the vehicle," Nienhuis said. "The vehicle, then of course, left the area at a high rate of speed and ended up [at the Mariner Commons Shopping Center]."

Three of the five people in the car were injured, the sheriff said. The car then drove off and ended up at the Publix in the Mariner Commons Shopping Center.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals, Nienhuis said. Their conditions are unknown.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the suspected shooter and two others who were allegedly with the suspect at the apartment complex were taken into custody.

The shooting originally came in as a possible active shooter, Nienhuis said, but he believes that was because some victims ran into the Publix to receive help.

Nienhuis confirmed the Publix was evacuated during the incident out of precaution.