3 People Hospitalized After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting Monday night in northwest Miami.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Northwest 8th Street. Officers arrived in the area after a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots being fired.

Police found three people shot and multiple bullets into an occupied building in the area.

All victims, who were not identified, were taken to Ryder Trauma Center where their conditions are unknown.

Police did not release additional information on the shooting at this time, including if they are searching for any suspects.