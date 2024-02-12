3 people, including Miami officer, hospitalized after crash

Three people, including a Miami Police officer, were hospitalized after a crash Monday night.

Police closed the area of Northwest 7th Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets for the investigation.

Footage from the scene showed both cars, including a police cruiser, completely totaled. A street lamp had fallen on top of the cruiser.

All three people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.