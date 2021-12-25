3 People, Including Young Child, Injured in Christmas Eve Shooting Near Orlando

Police are investigating a late-night shooting on Christmas Eve near Orlando that left three people injured, including a young child.
NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that shooting took place around 10 p.m. in an area near Orlando International Airport.
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect fired multiple rounds into a home in the area before fleeing the scene.
The three victims - two adults ages 35 and 24 along with the six-year-old child - were taken to an area hospital but are expected to recover.
Deputies have not released any information on the shooter at this time.
