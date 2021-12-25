Florida

3 People, Including Young Child, Injured in Christmas Eve Shooting Near Orlando

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect fired multiple rounds into a home in the area before fleeing the scene

By NBC 6

Google Earth

Police are investigating a late-night shooting on Christmas Eve near Orlando that left three people injured, including a young child.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that shooting took place around 10 p.m. in an area near Orlando International Airport.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect fired multiple rounds into a home in the area before fleeing the scene.

The three victims - two adults ages 35 and 24 along with the six-year-old child - were taken to an area hospital but are expected to recover.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

ICYMI: Florida Breaks Daily COVID-19 Case Record, Police Seek Kid Behind Sweet Holiday Card

Holidays Dec 17

Best Holiday Events Happening in South Florida This Month

Deputies have not released any information on the shooter at this time.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

FloridashootingOrange County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us