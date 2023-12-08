3 people injured in head-on crash that shut down Tamiami Trail

Three people were injured in a head-on crash that shut down Tamiami Trail on Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the call came in as a traffic accident with injuries.

A white Ford pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 90, according to Lieutenant Alex Camacho with Florida Highway Patrol.

Camacho says the Ford veered onto the eastbound lane, where it collided with a white Toyota pickup truck.

FHP says all of the occupants in the Ford were transported to Kendall Regional in stable condition.

