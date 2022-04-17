3 People Injured Overnight in Wynwood Shooting

Miami Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Wynwood.

Officers responded to a shot spotter alert near the intersection of Northwest 5th Place and Northwest 20th Street at approximately 12:34 a.m.

According to authorities, three people — two men and one woman — were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire in stable condition, according to officials.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.