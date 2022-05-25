3 People Killed After Car Crashes Into NE Miami Home: Police

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a northeast Miami home early Wednesday morning, killing three people.

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Northeast 82nd Street, saying the car went into the home and trapped people inside.

Police confirmed three people died at the scene, but did not release their identities or say if they were inside the car or the home when they were killed.

