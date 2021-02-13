3 People Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in Homestead

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Homestead where a car went into a canal, killing three people.

Homestead Police received a call of a car that went into the canal around 5 a.m. near East Palm Drive west of 142nd Avenue, near Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene and pulled three victims out of the water, who were all pronounced dead at area hospitals.

Officials have not released the identity of any victims at this time.

Homestead Police say officers had attempted to make several stops earlier in the morning of a car that fled each time, but officials have not said if that same car was involved in the crash.