Broward

3 People Killed After Morning Shooting Inside Tamarac Home

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the home near the 9700 block of Northwest 83rd Street after the shooting took place just after 7:15 a.m.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning shooting left three people dead inside a Tamarac home that had three children inside at the time.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the home near the 9700 block of Northwest 83rd Street after the shooting took place just after 7:15 a.m.

Deputies say three people were killed in the incident, adding a man and woman died at the scene while a second woman died at a nearby hospital.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

ICYMI: Miami Back to Enforcing Pandemic Curfews, Foster Child Defies Odds for College Degree

Fort Lauderdale 21 mins ago

1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Overnight Fiery Crash in Fort Lauderdale

Officials have not released the identities of any victim at this time.

All three children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting were able to get out and were unhurt, according to deputies.

Officials say they are not looking for any suspects at this time, but did not release any additional details.

This article tagged under:

BrowardshootingTamarac
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us