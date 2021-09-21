3 People Killed Outside Hallandale Beach Fast Food Restaurant: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left three people dead outside a Hallandale Beach fast food restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. at the restaurant located at 1091 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police have not released much more information at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 that all three victims were shot to death.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates