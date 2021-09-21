Broward

3 People Killed Outside Hallandale Beach Fast Food Restaurant: Police

Officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. at the restaurant located at 1091 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left three people dead outside a Hallandale Beach fast food restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. at the restaurant located at 1091 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Police have not released much more information at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 that all three victims were shot to death.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardHallandale Beachdeath investigation
