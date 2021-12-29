3 People Rescued From Plane Crash Off Florida Keys

A Coast Guard boat crew and a good Samaritan rescued three people from a plane crash, Wednesday.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. about 10 miles north of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport after a report of a downed Cessna 210 aircraft.
The rescued were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
“Thank you to the good Samaritan for arriving on scene and recovering the three survivors,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Altieri, a duty watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Key West said. “Their quick response undoubtedly played a tremendous role in this rescue.”
Local
A commercial company has been contracted to salvage the submerged aircraft.