3 People Rescued From Plane Crash Off Florida Keys

A Coast Guard boat crew and a good Samaritan rescued three people from a plane crash, Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. about 10 miles north of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport after a report of a downed Cessna 210 aircraft.

#Breaking @USCG Station Marathon crew and a good Samaritan rescued 3 people from a downed aircraft approximately 10 miles north of #FloridaKeys #Marathon International Airport, Wednesday. The aircrew was transported ashore to local EMS with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/em7Yo15SAQ — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 29, 2021

The rescued were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“Thank you to the good Samaritan for arriving on scene and recovering the three survivors,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Altieri, a duty watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Key West said. “Their quick response undoubtedly played a tremendous role in this rescue.”

A commercial company has been contracted to salvage the submerged aircraft.