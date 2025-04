Three people were hospitalized after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Four people were found injured at the scene, and three were taken as trauma alerts to Broward Health Medical Center.

Their identities haven't been released but police said they were in serious condition.

The two vehicles involved suffered significant damage, police said.