3 People Hospitalized After Shooting Outside West Park Gentlemen's Club: BSO

Officers arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in West Park that led to three people being taken to an area hospital.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where the Broward Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident near the Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club.

BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd says a preliminary investigation showed two people exited a vehicle at the location and opened fire at people outside the building.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds, with BSO Fire Rescue taking all victims to a nearby hospital. Two of the victims suffered serious injuries while a third victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials have not released the identity of any victim at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

