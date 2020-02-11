Southwest Miami-Dade

3 People Shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

Getty Images

Generic image of a Miami-Dade Police Department vehicle

" data-ellipsis="false">

Three people were shot Tuesday night in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. near the 11000 block of Southwest 191st Lane, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Two males and one female were taken to nearby hospitals, police said. One victim is in critical condition and the other two are stable. Police have not confirmed which victim was critical.

Local

TikTok Challenge 2 hours ago

Family Warns Against TikTok ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ After Miami-Dade Teen Hurt

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Dozens Arrested in ‘Operation Triple Beam’ Gun Violence Crackdown in Miami-Dade

Police said it appeared people in vehicles were shooting at each other, but it's unclear whether the victims were bystanders or inside the car.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us