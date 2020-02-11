3 People Shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

Three people were shot Tuesday night in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. near the 11000 block of Southwest 191st Lane, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Two males and one female were taken to nearby hospitals, police said. One victim is in critical condition and the other two are stable. Police have not confirmed which victim was critical.

Police said it appeared people in vehicles were shooting at each other, but it's unclear whether the victims were bystanders or inside the car.

Further information was not immediately available.