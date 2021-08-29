Broward Sheriffs Office

3 People Shot Next to Food Truck in West Park

The Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in West Park.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach in West Park.

Once BSO deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered two adult males and one juvenile male that were suffering from gunshot wounds.

At this time, their injuries are not considered life threatening.

