3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale: Police

By NBC6

Police are investigating after three people were stabbed Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded at around 8:25 p.m. to a domestic stabbing in the 2700 block of Southwest 6th Drive, authorities said.

Two female victims had life-threatening injuries and a male victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paramedics transported them to Broward Health Medical Center. Their identities and ages were not released.

Police said the suspect fled before police arrived.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

