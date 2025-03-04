Mar-a-Lago

3 planes escorted out of restricted airspace during Trump visit to Mar-a-Lago

F-16 fighter jets responded to the civilian aircraft flying over Palm Beach at about 11:05 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 12:50 p.m., NORAD said.

By NBC6

Three planes had to be escorted out of restricted airspace while President Donald Trump was staying at his Mar-a-Lago home on Saturday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

F-16 fighter jets responded to the civilian aircraft flying over Palm Beach at about 11:05 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 12:50 p.m., NORAD said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

During two intercepts, NORAD aircraft fired flares to warn the pilots that they were violating airspace, NBC affiliate WPTV reported. The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot.

The main building of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on February 18, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
The main building of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on February 18, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground," NORAD said in a statement. "Aircrews are reminded to verify all FAA NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), especially in the Mar-a-Lago region."

NORAD said the aircraft posed no danger to people on the ground.

Since Trump took office, he has visited Palm Beach County several weekends, triggering the flight restrictions while he is in town.

This article tagged under:

Mar-a-LagoDonald Trump
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us