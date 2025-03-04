3 planes escorted out of restricted airspace during Trump visit to Mar-a-Lago

Three planes had to be escorted out of restricted airspace while President Donald Trump was staying at his Mar-a-Lago home on Saturday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

F-16 fighter jets responded to the civilian aircraft flying over Palm Beach at about 11:05 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 12:50 p.m., NORAD said.

During two intercepts, NORAD aircraft fired flares to warn the pilots that they were violating airspace, NBC affiliate WPTV reported. The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot.

"Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground," NORAD said in a statement. "Aircrews are reminded to verify all FAA NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), especially in the Mar-a-Lago region."

NORAD said the aircraft posed no danger to people on the ground.

Since Trump took office, he has visited Palm Beach County several weekends, triggering the flight restrictions while he is in town.