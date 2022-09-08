3 Quick, Easy Game Day Snacks to Make This NFL Season

Football is back in full effect as the defending Super Bowl champion Rams host the Bills for the first game of the 2022 season, which you can watch live on NBC and Peacock at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 8.

If you’re still looking for a last-minute recipe before the big game — or any other game this season — the staff at NBC 6 has you covered! Whether you’re watching the game with friends, family, or even riding solo, here are three quick and easy recipes that everyone can enjoy:

Loaded Tater Tot Cups by NBC 6 Reporter Victor Jorges

Ingredients (12 cups)

2 cups of frozen tater tots

1 cup of bacon bits

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

sour cream

sliced green onion

cooking spray

Directions (total time: 25-30 min)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Fill each muffin tin with three tater tots and bake until soft and golden (18-20 min). Remove the tin from the oven and set the oven to broil. While the tater tots are warm, spray the bottom of a shot glass with cooking spray and press into each cup, creating a well. Sprinkle cheese and bacon bits into the cups and broil until cheese is bubbling (1-3 min). Once the cups have cooled, remove them from the muffin tins using a spoon and plate them. Top each cup with a dollop of sour cream and garnish with green onions. Serve and enjoy!

Watermelon Salsa by NBC 6 Anchor Sheli Muñiz

Ingredients:

half of a medium-sized watermelon

1 lime

1 jalapeño

3 scallions

cilantro

garlic salt

Directions (total time: 10-15 min)

Chop half of a medium-sized watermelon into small cubes and let it drain for a few minutes in a colander. Put your chopped watermelon in a bowl and squeeze a full lime over it. Chop one jalapeno (seeds removed), three scallions, and one to two tablespoons of cilantro and mix everything in with the watermelon chunks. Top the mixture with a generous amount of garlic salt and mix again. Let the salsa sit or serve it as-is. (Tip: the longer the salsa sits, the better it tastes!) Garnish with cilantro or a slice of watermelon when you're ready to serve. Serve and enjoy!

Vegan Buffalo Sliders by NBC 6 Meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin

Ingredients (8 sliders)

2 packs of tempeh

8 bread rolls of your choice

8 slices of your favorite vegan cheese

1 tsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of vegan butter

your favorite hot sauce

your favorite vegannaise

Directions (total time: 15-20 min)