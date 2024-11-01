3 resign after training exercise that killed firefighter's son: Miami-Dade public safety chief

Three people have resigned after a firefighter's son died in an unauthorized fire rescue training exercise in June, Miami-Dade County's Chief of Public Safety James Reyes confirmed to NBC6 on Friday.

The fatal fire happened on June 21 at the three-story building in the 6500 block of Northwest 36th Street in Virginia Gardens.

Fabian Camero, the 28-year-old son of a Miami-Dade firefighter, was rushed to the hospital after being critically injured and died a day later.

The tragic death launched a multi-department probe that remains open.

Reyes would not confirm the names of those who resigned, but said their resignations were effective Oct. 30.

Camero was not employed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Why he was even at the training exercise remains under investigation.

NBC6 spoke with the owner of the building where firefighters held the training, who said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was permitted to perform a "non-destructive" training exercise. That is also under review.

NBC6 has been requesting public records related to this training exercise as well as any incident reports detailing what first responders found at the scene. As of our most recent inquiry in August, all of our requests have been denied, with the department citing an ongoing investigation as the reason they cannot provide information.