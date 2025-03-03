Miami-Dade County

3 shot at bar in SW Miami-Dade: Authorities

Three people were shot at a bar in Southwest Miami-Dade Sunday night, according to authorities.  

It happened at Club Glades, located at 18401 SW 256th Street in the agricultural area known as Redland.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Central Dispatch told NBC6 that one of the victims was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, but the conditions of the others were not provided. Video of the aftermath showed a rescue helicopter at the scene.

One man said he knew a person involved, but was too distraught to provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation remained active as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Miami-Dade CountyGun violence
