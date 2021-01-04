3 South Florida Men Arrested After Florida Wildlife Officer Run Over by ATV

Three South Florida men have been arrested after a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was run over by an ATV during a Saturday night confrontation in Polk County.

The officer was patrolling the Avon Park Bombing Range when he spotted three people shining a spotlight into the property, authorities said.

When the officer approached the individuals, a scuffle broke out. The assailants ran over the officer as they fled the scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and released.

Two Miami men, 45-year-old Michel Amalfi and 44-year-old Lazaro Milian, were arrested Sunday in connection with the incident. The third suspect, 27-year-old Rodrigo Alberto Mato La Rosa, of Hialeah, was arrested Monday, officials said.

They face charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Attorney information wasn't available.