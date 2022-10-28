3 Students Arrested After Gun, Ammunition Found at High School in Port St. Lucie

Three students who attended a high school in Port St. Lucie were arrested Thursday after a school resource officer found a handgun and ammunition on campus.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports police arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student after the incident at Treasure Coast High School. A police spokesman said one teacher at the school notified law enforcement after heading a student talking about the possibility of a gun being on campus.

The resource officer helped to identify the students involved and, during a search of a student's backpack, found both the weapon and ammo.

"In light of everything that’s happened with firearms in school it’s completely shocking and scary," said Christian Stone, the parent of a student at the school.

Officers said the students passed the backpack around in an attempt to hide it from police. Investigators said there were no threats made against other students or staff members.

The teens face charges including possession of a firearm on school property and unlicensed carry of a concealed firearm. St. Lucie County Public Schools released a statement saying the students would be expelled.

"Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority in St. Lucie Public Schools and we take these incidents very seriously. Extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain a safe campus," the statement read in part.