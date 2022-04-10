3 Suspects Arrested, 23 Stolen Phones Recovered at Tortuga Music Festival

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested three adults for pickpocketing at Tortuga Musical Festival on Saturday night, recovering 23 cell phones from them.

The arrestees include Wilson Andres Garson Ruzzi, 23, Piter Nieto Valenzuela, 28, and Yesica Castellano, 28.

FLPD posted about the arrest on Twitter Sunday morning.

FLPD, along with festival security, has a zero-tolerance policy for victimizing festival attendees.

Last month at the Ultra Music Festival, a man found more than 12 iPhones in a bag near a Miami motel after his wife's cell phone was stolen. Another man said that police told him 104 phones were stolen on the first day of the electronic music festival.

If anyone believes that may have been a victim of a phone theft at the event last night, they can contact 954-764-HELP (4357) and reference case number 22-063714.